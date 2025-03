On March 7, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine to Azerbaijan, Mr. Nasser Abdul Kareem.

The discussion focused on the importance of cooperation between the two countries and explored future prospects for collaboration in youth and sports, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting was also attended by Zarifa Zulfugarova, Head of the International Relations Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Idman.biz