Farid Gayibov discusses future cooperation in Youth and Sports with Isiaka Abdulkadir Imam - PHOTO

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, met with Isiaka Abdulkadir Imam, the Secretary-General of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization.

The meeting focused on the development prospects of cooperation in youth and sports, Idman.biz reports.

The discussions also included Azerbaijan’s participation in the upcoming D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Youth, which will be held in Nigeria, as well as organizing youth exchanges in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Ahmad Ismail, First Director of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, Puncul Nugraha, Second Director, Mohammad Bilal Khan, Executive Deputy, and other key officials.

