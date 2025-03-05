‘Moment of Return’ documentary dedicated to National Leader screened in Gabala

A documentary titled ‘Moment of Return’, dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was screened in Gabala to mark the 30th anniversary of his historic meeting with Azerbaijan's sports community.

Before the screening, Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sabuhi Abdullayev, the Head of the Gabala District Executive Authority, and members of the sports community paid their respects to the late leader by placing flowers at his statue, Idman.biz reports.

The documentary screening took place at the Gabala Cultural Center, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As part of the Sports Week, a parade will be held today in Gabala in celebration of Youth and Sports Day.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz