5 March 2025
EN

‘Moment of Return’ documentary dedicated to National Leader screened in Gabala

Other
News
5 March 2025 12:08
22
‘Moment of Return’ documentary dedicated to National Leader screened in Gabala

A documentary titled ‘Moment of Return’, dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was screened in Gabala to mark the 30th anniversary of his historic meeting with Azerbaijan's sports community.

Before the screening, Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sabuhi Abdullayev, the Head of the Gabala District Executive Authority, and members of the sports community paid their respects to the late leader by placing flowers at his statue, Idman.biz reports.

The documentary screening took place at the Gabala Cultural Center, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As part of the Sports Week, a parade will be held today in Gabala in celebration of Youth and Sports Day.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gabala hosts grand parade for March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day - UPDATED - VIDEO
14:24
Other

Gabala hosts grand parade for March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day - UPDATED - VIDEO

The parade will begin in front of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Farid Gayibov: "The state always pays great attention to national sports"
14:12
Other

Farid Gayibov: "The state always pays great attention to national sports"

Gayibov expressed his joy at seeing all sports federations gathered in Gabala

Farid Gayibov meets with Azerbaijan’s successful athletes - PHOTO
4 March 21:52
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with Azerbaijan’s successful athletes - PHOTO

Gayibov personally congratulated the athletes for their accomplishments and wished them continued success on the international stage
Chingiz Huseynzada: "We hope 'Champions Alley' becomes one of Azerbaijan's most beautiful parks"
4 March 15:01
Other

Chingiz Huseynzada: "We hope 'Champions Alley' becomes one of Azerbaijan's most beautiful parks"

Huseynzada expressed his delight at seeing so many figures from the sports community involved
‘Champions Alley’ created in Trophy Park - PHOTO - VIDEO
4 March 13:14
Other

‘Champions Alley’ created in Trophy Park - PHOTO - VIDEO

In celebration of Physical Education and Sports Day on March 5, a tree planting campaign has been organized
Farid Gayibov: "We believe the CIS Games will be organized at a high level in Azerbaijan"
4 March 10:52
Other

Farid Gayibov: "We believe the CIS Games will be organized at a high level in Azerbaijan"

During his Minister's Point of View for February, Gayibov also highlighted the first meeting of the Organizing Committee for the III CIS Games

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
SCALE project launched - PHOTO
2 March 15:15
Football

SCALE project launched - PHOTO

AFFA, the Ministry of Science and Education, within the framework of joint cooperation, launched the SCALE project (Strengthening Sports Careers and Academic Learning) in schools and football clubs
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points