Farid Gayibov meets with Azerbaijan’s successful athletes - PHOTO

As part of Sports Week, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with athletes and coaches who achieved significant victories in continental and world championships as well as prestigious international tournaments last month.

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, where Gayibov personally congratulated the athletes for their accomplishments and wished them continued success on the international stage, Idman.biz reports.

Some athletes were also awarded the "Master of Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan" title, receiving their official certificates and badges in recognition of their achievement.

The event featured video highlights showcasing Azerbaijan’s recent sporting triumphs. Athletes from various disciplines—including athletics, trampoline gymnastics, men's artistic gymnastics, tumbling, judo, shooting, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, women's wrestling, taekwondo, table tennis, para-badminton, savate (assault and combat), and karate —shared their experiences and discussed their victories.

This gathering not only celebrated Azerbaijan’s sporting excellence but also reinforced the country’s commitment to supporting and motivating its athletes on the road to further international success.

