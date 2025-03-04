Farid Gayibov: "We believe the CIS Games will be organized at a high level in Azerbaijan"

Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports, commented on the successful re-election of Ilham Aliyev as President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Gayibov stated that the leadership of President Aliyev has been the cornerstone of Azerbaijan's sports success, ensuring continued progress in Olympic development and sports achievements, Idman.biz reports.

During his Minister's Point of View for February, Gayibov also highlighted the first meeting of the Organizing Committee for the III CIS Games, set to be held in Azerbaijan in 2025. Under the chairmanship of Samir Sharifov, the Committee discussed the upcoming sports events, facilities, and the organization of competitions in various cities across Azerbaijan. Gayibov expressed confidence that the Games will be organized professionally and will showcase Azerbaijan's outstanding event management on the international stage.

He also praised the success of Baku hosting the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and the Judo Grand Prix in February, noting that Azerbaijan had achieved great results and historical milestones in both events. Additionally, the European Badminton Championships held in the country were seen as a major boost for the growing popularity of badminton in Azerbaijan. Gayibov congratulated the federations and athletes for their achievements.

Highlighting the recognition of Hidayat Heydarov as "Male Judoka of the Year" by the International Judo Federation in 2024 was another significant achievement for Azerbaijan.

Finally, Gayibov extended his best wishes to the new leadership of the Azerbaijan Electronic Sports Federation, led by Ogtay Gasimzada, and emphasized the importance of traditional competitions among government employees, noting that they foster stronger communication, collaboration, and team spirit among employees. Gayibov also expressed optimism about the upcoming achievements in March, the month when nature awakens, and expects new successes for athletes and youth.

Idman.biz