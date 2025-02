The Koresh Belt Wrestling World Championship has concluded in New Delhi, India, featuring both men's and women's competitions.

Azerbaijan’s national team finished the tournament with four bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani medalists include:

Eyvaz Bakhshiyev (60 kg)

Shahana Almammadova (70 kg)

Hajali Gasimov (74 kg)

Abdulla Abdullayev (82 kg)

Idman.biz