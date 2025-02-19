19 February 2025
First in the region: 8th Dan Kendo expert coming to Baku

A kendo seminar will be held in Baku.

The event is organized by the Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan, the Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association, and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

The seminar will be presented by Masanori Yasue, an 8th Dan Kendo specialist from Japan. The event will take place on February 22 at the Baku Aquatic Palace, starting at 11:00.

This is the first visit of an 8th Dan kendo master not only to Azerbaijan but to the entire region.

Idman.biz

