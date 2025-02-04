Farid Gayibov meets with Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan – PHOTO

On February 4, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Tamás József Torma.

The meeting focused on opportunities for youth exchange programs and potential areas of cooperation in sports, Idman.biz reports.

Also present at the meeting were Zarifa Zulfugarova, Head of the International Relations Department at the Ministry, and Monika Felfoldi, First Secretary for Culture and Education at the Hungarian Embassy.

