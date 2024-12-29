29 December 2024
EN

Crew members who died in plane crash awarded title of National Hero of Azerbaijan

Other
News
29 December 2024 17:38
16
The crew members who died in the plane crash were awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, according to Idman.biz.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

Idman.biz

