Crew members who died in plane crash awarded title of National Hero of Azerbaijan

The crew members who died in the plane crash were awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, according to Idman.biz.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.
the funeral was attended by state and government officials as well as members of the public
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the farewell ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the crew members who perished in the plane crash on the Baku-Grozny route
The investigation into the criminal case is being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General's Office
During their discussions, the heads of state emphasized the need for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into all the details of the tragedy, ensuring those responsible are held accountable
The delegation visited the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Old City, and the Carpet Museum
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina
