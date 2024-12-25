President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences, following plane crash in Aktau - PHOTO

25 December 2024
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences, following plane crash in Aktau

25 December 2024 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences, following plane crash in Aktau

President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the plane crash in Aktau.

Idman.biz presents President Ilham Aliyev's post on his official page on X.

Idman.biz

