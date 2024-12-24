President Ilham Aliyev: Starting next year, major repair and restoration work will be carried out in Ganja

“Starting next year, major repair and restoration work will be carried out in the city of Ganja,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024.

“The city infrastructure will be renewed, city transport will be completely renovated, historical buildings will be restored and other infrastructure projects will be implemented so that Ganja, our ancient city, the homeland of Nizami, can showcase its beauty, historical appearance and modernity to the entire CIS and beyond,” the head of state added.

Idman.biz