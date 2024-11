The 6th day of the III Sports Festival in Gubada continued with an interesting and entertaining program.

Athletes in 23 sports made exemplary performances at the event held in Nizami Park, Idman.biz reports.

City residents also joined the event and tried their hand at various sports.

In the second half of the day, a concert program was organized in the park. Young singers - Azad Shabanov and Elchin Jafarov performed popular Azerbaijani songs. The festival day ended with fireworks.

Idman.biz