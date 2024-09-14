Farid Gayibov met with the president of the European Weightlifting Federation - PHOTO

On September 14, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the President of the European Weightlifting Federation, Antonio Konflitti.

The minister who greeted the guest informed him about the work done in the field of sports and the successes achieved in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, the work done in the direction of the development of weightlifting sports in Azerbaijan, the prospects of cooperation with the European Weightlifting Federation and other issues were discussed.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kamran Nabizade and Vice President Firdovsi Umudov also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz