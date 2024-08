Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation, including Olympic champions and prize winners, who participated in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the capital of France, visited the grave of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers in front of it, and commemorated his dear memory with great respect.

Alley of Martyrs was also visited, Idman.biz reports.

The memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War was commemorated, flowers were placed on their graves.

