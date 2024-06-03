3 June 2024
EN

MYS minister meets with Azerbaijan's successful athletes - PHOTO

3 June 2024 21:44
On June 3, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who successfully represented Azerbaijan in continental and world championships and prestigious international competitions during the past month.

At the meeting organized at the National Gymnastics Arena, some athletes who were awarded the title of "Sports Master of the Republic of Azerbaijan" were presented with appropriate certificates and badges, as per Idman.biz.

During the month, a video showing the successes achieved in international competitions was shown. Later, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes for successfully representing our country in international arenas and wished them new successes.

Aerobic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, boxing, judo, academic rowing, kayaking, canoeing, karate, shotokan karate-do, kickboxing, bodybuilding, MMA, sambo, basketball, taekwondo, wushu, kung fu, swimming, parataekwondo, paraathletics, parajudo sports the representatives of the species gave information about the competitions they performed and the victories they won.

