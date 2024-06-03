Updated Ranking: Zohra Aghamirova passes Hidayat Heydarov

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the rating table of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports.

There was a change in the first "three" of the list determined for June Idman.biz reports.

The rhythmic gymnastics team again leads the table. They have 675 points. Artistic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova (435) rose to the second place. She passed world champion judoka Hidayat Heydarov (450 points). The last one closes the "triple".

It should be noted that rating points are calculated according to the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. According to their ranking, international competitions are divided into 5 categories, and points are calculated according to the places taken in those competitions.

Idman.biz