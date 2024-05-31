31 May 2024
EN

ANADA's officials at the meeting of T-DO ED - PHOTO

31 May 2024 12:25
A meeting of the Council of Europe Advisory Group on Education (T-DO ED) was held at the National Sports Arena in Reykjavík, jointly organized by Anti-Doping Iceland and the University of Iceland.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by the delegation led by Tahmina Taghi-zada, executive director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA).

The event brought together stakeholders to discuss and improve the international standard and strategy for anti-doping education.

At the opening ceremony of the meeting, after the welcome of the hosts, there was a presentation of innovations by the chairman of the Advisory Group on Education, the secretariat of the Council of Europe and representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). One of the highlights of the morning session was the exchange of views on the 2024 Global Education Conference held in Cannes.

At the event, the role of artificial intelligence in anti-doping education, presented by the Danish specialist Thomas Tierney, was one of the main topics of discussion. This session explored the potential of artificial intelligence technologies to improve the effectiveness of anti-doping education and create a cleaner sports environment.
Karrie Dawson, Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) executive director of Values-Based Sport and chair of The International Education Standards (IESs) Project Group, provided a summary of the proposed changes to IESs. The event continued with a consultation session where the participants, including the Azerbaijani delegation, gave their opinions and suggestions on changes.

On the second day of the meeting, consultations on IESs were continued, instructions were given regarding the innovations and results of the working groups. The event ended with a summary of the discussions and the closing ceremony of the meeting.

