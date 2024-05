European Grappling Championship is held in Baku Sports Palace.

Idman.biz reports that the competition was organized between U-17 and U-20 and adults.

Azerbaijani athletes have already won three medals in the competition. Eldar Mammadov (130 kg) won silver, Vahid Alakbarov (58 kg) and Vasif Safarbayov (100 kg) won bronze.

Idman.biz