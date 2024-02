The Open European Cup among adults in sumo has ended in Vinni, Estonia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won 3 medals in the tournament.

Khayyam Abdullayev (77 kg) won gold, Rasul Mammadzada (77 kg) and Sadiq Aghamaliyev (115 kg) won silver medals.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was 3rd in the team score.

Idman.biz