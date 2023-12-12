12 December 2023
EN

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Other
News
12 December 2023 18:46
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev.

Idman.biz reports that Farid Gayibov, who expressed his pleasure to welcome the guest to Azerbaijan, informed him about the work done in the fields of sports and youth in Azerbaijan, and the achievements achieved.

During the meeting, the current level of relations between the two countries in the fields of youth and sports and future cooperation prospects were discussed. At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the fields of youth and sports was signed.

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva, Indira Hajiyeva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to our country Ruslan Stoyanov and other officials of both ministries took part in the event.

Idman.biz

Related news

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor
Vugar Alakbarov: "Our results in Sydney made Heydar Aliyev so happy that..."
14:36
Other

Vugar Alakbarov: "Our results in Sydney made Heydar Aliyev so happy that..."

Veteran boxer Vugar Alakbarov told Idman.biz
Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Heydar Aliyev's presentation of the medals to us was a great stimulus"
13:56
Other

Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Heydar Aliyev's presentation of the medals to us was a great stimulus"

"The people of Azerbaijan commemorate the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with great respect and reverence"

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO
8 December 23:27
Other

The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva also participated in the meeting
Heydar Aliyev Center hosts final meeting of FIA ​​General Assembly - PHOTO
8 December 12:27
Other

Heydar Aliyev Center hosts final meeting of FIA ​​General Assembly - PHOTO

The annual year-end meeting of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) General Assembly is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center

Most read

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal
11 December 11:10
Taekwondo

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Zemfira Hasanzade won a bronze medal in the European U-21 Championship
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO
10 December 15:48
Formula 1

Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO

An interesting incident happened after the gala evening of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) organized in Baku
2 transfers from the debutant
10 December 13:03
Basketball

2 transfers from the debutant

"Khazri" has strengthened its team with 2 basketball players