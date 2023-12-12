Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev.

Idman.biz reports that Farid Gayibov, who expressed his pleasure to welcome the guest to Azerbaijan, informed him about the work done in the fields of sports and youth in Azerbaijan, and the achievements achieved.

During the meeting, the current level of relations between the two countries in the fields of youth and sports and future cooperation prospects were discussed. At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the fields of youth and sports was signed.

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva, Indira Hajiyeva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to our country Ruslan Stoyanov and other officials of both ministries took part in the event.

