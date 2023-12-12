The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

On the occasion of the memorial day of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee and other sports organizations visited the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honor, laid flowers in front of him, and commemorated his dear memory with great respect.

Idman.biz reports that Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor.

The memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, flowers were placed on her grave.

Idman.biz