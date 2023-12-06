Farid Gayibov got together with the prosperous athletes - PHOTO

On December 5, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov got together with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who successfully represented Azerbaijan in the Continental and World Championships and prestigious international competitions.

Idman.biz reports that at the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, the minister presented the relevant certificates and badges to some athletes who were awarded the title of "Sports Master of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Then Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes for successfully representing the country in international arenas and wished them new successes. During the month, a video showing the successes achieved in international competitions was shown.

Shooting, boxing, judo, Greco-Roman wrestling, women's wrestling, freestyle wrestling, trampoline gymnastics, tumbling, taekwondo, chess, kickboxing, wushu, sumo, boccia, national sports, pankration, MMA, grappling, bodybuilding and fitness, kung- The representatives of fu and karate sports gave information about the competitions they participated in and the victories they won. The coaches of the national teams talked about the preparation process and successes of the Azerbaijani athletes.

It should be noted that Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva and Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry Elnur Mammadov also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz