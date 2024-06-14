14 June 2024
Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS

There are 42 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26.

Idman.biz continues the series of articles dedicated to the most prestigious multi-sport competition of the quadrennial, which will start on Friday after 6 weeks.

After recalling the summer Olympics in which Azerbaijani athletes participated in the years of independence, our representatives will review the collection of awards until Paris-2024.

7x7: 49 medals

The Azerbaijani athletes participated in 7 Olympics. Their total earnings were 7 gold medals. The total number of awards is equal to 49. 14 of them are silver, 28 are bronze.

Our team was happy to win 2 more championships in Sydney and London. Atlanta and Tokyo experienced a longing for gold.

The record for the total number of medals was recorded in Rio - 18. There was only one success in Atlanta.
Of course, the list did not include two awards that were canceled later. Wrestler Vitaliy Rahimov 's silver won in Beijing and weightlifter Valentin Hristov 's silver in London were later forfeited due to doping.

Year

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Atlanta-1996

0

1

0

1

Sydney-2000

2

0

1

3

Athens-2004

1

0

4

5

Beijing-2008

1

1

4

6

London-2012

2

2

5

9

Rio-2016

1

7

10

18

Tokyo-2020

0

3

4

7

Total

7

14

28

49

7 types of success

Our representatives won medals in 7 sports. Both of them, in turn, are divided into several types. Prizes were won in all three types of wrestling (freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's) and two types of shooting (stand, shot). If we consider these types as different, the number of successful races reaches 10. More than half of both the medals and championships go to wrestling. Our wrestlers have won 25 awards, including 4 gold ones. Judo, taekwondo and shooting were also celebrated in wrestling as well as championships. Boxing ranks after wrestling in the total number of medals.

Sport

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1. Wrestling

4

8

13

25

Free

3

4

5

12

Greco-Roman

1

2

4

7

Woman

0

2

4

6

2. Judo

1

2

2

5

3 Shooting

1

0

2

3

Stand

1

0

1

2

Bullet

0

0

1

1

4. Taekwondo

1

0

2

3

5. Karate

0

2

0

2

6. Boxing

0

1

8

9

7. Canoe

0

1

1

2

From London to Tokyo

The best position of our team in the ranking of medals is 30th place. This record was recorded in London. In Sydney, our national team was 34th.
Anti-record happened in Tokyo, where we took 67th place. We settled for 61st place in Atlanta.

Year

Place

Atlanta-1996

61

Sydney-2000

34

Athens-2004

50

Beijing-2008

40

London-2012

30

Rio-2016

39

Tokyo-2020

67

Hegemon on the mat, streak in the ring

Let's consider the earnings of our athletes in the Olympics by species. Wrestling is the only sport in which we have had a medal in all the Games. Having 9 awards in Rio alone and 7 in London indicates the hegemony on the carpet. Two gold medals were won in England in this sport.
As for individual wrestling teams, wrestlers who prefer the free style were left empty-handed only in Athens. In the capital of Greece, there was a "face" of "classics" that have never been without a prize since that time. Four years later, our women's national team laid the foundation of the Olympic medal series.
Like wrestling, our national boxing team has a tradition of winning medals at every Games. Only our team, which was left empty-handed in the Atlanta ring, won prizes in 6 consecutive races.
Our national judo team has been distinguished three times, and our shooting team has been distinguished twice. In the other three sports, a medal was obtained in only one Olympics.

Wrestling

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Atlanta-1996

0

1

0

1

Sydney-2000

1

0

0

1

Athens-2004

1

0

0

1

Beijing-2008

0

1

2

3

London-2012

2

2

3

7

Rio-2016

0

3

6

9

Tokyo-2020

0

1

2

3

Total

4

8

13

25

Freestyle wrestling

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Atlanta-1996

0

1

0

1

Sydney-2000

1

0

0

1

Beijing-2008

0

0

1

1

London-2012

2

0

1

3

Rio-2016

0

2

3

5

Tokyo-2020

0

1

0

1

Total

3

4

5

12

Greco-Roman wrestling

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Athens-2004

1

0

0

1

Beijing-2008

0

1

0

1

London-2012

0

1

1

2

Rio-2016

0

0

2

2

Tokyo-2020

0

0

1

1

Total

1

2

4

7

Women's wrestling

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Beijing-2008

0

0

1

1

London-2012

0

1

1

2

Rio-2016

0

1

1

2

Tokyo-2020

0

0

1

1

Total

0

2

4

6

Boxing

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Sydney-2000

0

0

1

1

Athens-2004

0

0

2

2

Beijing-2008

0

0

1

1

London-2012

0

0

2

2

Rio-2016

0

1

1

2

Tokyo-2020

0

0

1

1

Total

0

1

8

9

Judo

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Beijing-2008

1

0

1

2

Rio-2016

0

2

0

2

Tokyo-2020

0

0

1

1

Total

1

2

2

5

Stand shooting

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Sydney-2000

1

0

0

1

Athens-2004

0

0

1

1

Total

1

0

1

2

Shooting

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Athens-2004

0

0

1

1

Canoe

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Rio-2016

0

1

1

2

Karate

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Tokyo-2020

0

2

0

2

Taekwondo

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Rio-2016

1

0

2

3

Where 7 teams are happy Rio

Let's look at the types that we have distinguished ourselves in the Olympics by year. Of course, it was achieved in a way, since it was our only success in Atlanta. Our national team won medals in three categories in Sydney, Athens and Beijing. But the dream of climbing to the podium in two categories of shooting in Greece and three categories of wrestling in China has come true. Therefore, it is possible to count the number of successful types in those competitions as 4 and 5.
In London, apart from our national wrestling team, success was achieved only in boxing. But our representatives of all three types who appeared on the carpet stood out. In Rio, a record number of medals were won in 5 types. Moreover, all three teams distinguished themselves in one of them - wrestling. In short, seven of our teams returned from Brazil with joy. In Tokyo, this figure was equal to 6. Three of our national wrestling teams and three other types have found their way to the podium.

1996

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Freestyle Wrestling

0

1

0

1

2000

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Freestyle Wrestling

1

0

0

1

Stand Shooting

1

0

0

1

Boxing

0

0

1

1

2004

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Greco-Roman Wrestling

1

0

0

1

Boxing

0

0

2

2

Stand Shooting

0

0

1

1

Shooting

0

0

1

1

2008

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Judo

1

0

1

2

Greco-Roman Wrestling

0

1

0

1

Boxing

0

0

1

1

Freestyle Wrestling

0

0

1

1

Woman Wrestling

0

0

1

1

2012

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Freestyle Wrestling

2

0

1

3

Greco-Roman Wrestling

0

1

1

2

Woman Wrestling

0

1

1

2

Boxing

0

0

2

2

2016

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Taekwondo

1

0

2

3

Freestyle Wrestling

0

2

3

5

Judo

0

2

0

2

Boxing

0

1

1

2

Woman Wrestling

0

1

1

2

Canoe

0

1

1

2

Y/R. Wrestling

0

0

2

2

2020

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Karate

0

2

0

1

Freestyle Wrestling

0

1

0

1

Greco-Roman Wrestling

0

0

1

1

Boxing

0

0

1

1

Woman Wrestling

0

0

1

1

Judo

0

0

1

1

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

