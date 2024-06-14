Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS

There are 42 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26.

After recalling the summer Olympics in which Azerbaijani athletes participated in the years of independence, our representatives will review the collection of awards until Paris-2024.

7x7: 49 medals

The Azerbaijani athletes participated in 7 Olympics. Their total earnings were 7 gold medals. The total number of awards is equal to 49. 14 of them are silver, 28 are bronze.

Our team was happy to win 2 more championships in Sydney and London. Atlanta and Tokyo experienced a longing for gold.

The record for the total number of medals was recorded in Rio - 18. There was only one success in Atlanta.

Of course, the list did not include two awards that were canceled later. Wrestler Vitaliy Rahimov 's silver won in Beijing and weightlifter Valentin Hristov 's silver in London were later forfeited due to doping.

Year Gold Silver Bronze Total Atlanta-1996 0 1 0 1 Sydney-2000 2 0 1 3 Athens-2004 1 0 4 5 Beijing-2008 1 1 4 6 London-2012 2 2 5 9 Rio-2016 1 7 10 18 Tokyo-2020 0 3 4 7 Total 7 14 28 49

7 types of success

Our representatives won medals in 7 sports. Both of them, in turn, are divided into several types. Prizes were won in all three types of wrestling (freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's) and two types of shooting (stand, shot). If we consider these types as different, the number of successful races reaches 10. More than half of both the medals and championships go to wrestling. Our wrestlers have won 25 awards, including 4 gold ones. Judo, taekwondo and shooting were also celebrated in wrestling as well as championships. Boxing ranks after wrestling in the total number of medals.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Wrestling 4 8 13 25 Free 3 4 5 12 Greco-Roman 1 2 4 7 Woman 0 2 4 6 2. Judo 1 2 2 5 3 Shooting 1 0 2 3 Stand 1 0 1 2 Bullet 0 0 1 1 4. Taekwondo 1 0 2 3 5. Karate 0 2 0 2 6. Boxing 0 1 8 9 7. Canoe 0 1 1 2

From London to Tokyo

The best position of our team in the ranking of medals is 30th place. This record was recorded in London. In Sydney, our national team was 34th.

Anti-record happened in Tokyo, where we took 67th place. We settled for 61st place in Atlanta.

Year Place Atlanta-1996 61 Sydney-2000 34 Athens-2004 50 Beijing-2008 40 London-2012 30 Rio-2016 39 Tokyo-2020 67

Hegemon on the mat, streak in the ring

Let's consider the earnings of our athletes in the Olympics by species. Wrestling is the only sport in which we have had a medal in all the Games. Having 9 awards in Rio alone and 7 in London indicates the hegemony on the carpet. Two gold medals were won in England in this sport.

As for individual wrestling teams, wrestlers who prefer the free style were left empty-handed only in Athens. In the capital of Greece, there was a "face" of "classics" that have never been without a prize since that time. Four years later, our women's national team laid the foundation of the Olympic medal series.

Like wrestling, our national boxing team has a tradition of winning medals at every Games. Only our team, which was left empty-handed in the Atlanta ring, won prizes in 6 consecutive races.

Our national judo team has been distinguished three times, and our shooting team has been distinguished twice. In the other three sports, a medal was obtained in only one Olympics.

Wrestling

Gold Silver Bronze Total Atlanta-1996 0 1 0 1 Sydney-2000 1 0 0 1 Athens-2004 1 0 0 1 Beijing-2008 0 1 2 3 London-2012 2 2 3 7 Rio-2016 0 3 6 9 Tokyo-2020 0 1 2 3 Total 4 8 13 25

Freestyle wrestling

Gold Silver Bronze Total Atlanta-1996 0 1 0 1 Sydney-2000 1 0 0 1 Beijing-2008 0 0 1 1 London-2012 2 0 1 3 Rio-2016 0 2 3 5 Tokyo-2020 0 1 0 1 Total 3 4 5 12

Greco-Roman wrestling

Gold Silver Bronze Total Athens-2004 1 0 0 1 Beijing-2008 0 1 0 1 London-2012 0 1 1 2 Rio-2016 0 0 2 2 Tokyo-2020 0 0 1 1 Total 1 2 4 7

Women's wrestling

Gold Silver Bronze Total Beijing-2008 0 0 1 1 London-2012 0 1 1 2 Rio-2016 0 1 1 2 Tokyo-2020 0 0 1 1 Total 0 2 4 6

Boxing

Gold Silver Bronze Total Sydney-2000 0 0 1 1 Athens-2004 0 0 2 2 Beijing-2008 0 0 1 1 London-2012 0 0 2 2 Rio-2016 0 1 1 2 Tokyo-2020 0 0 1 1 Total 0 1 8 9

Judo

Gold Silver Bronze Total Beijing-2008 1 0 1 2 Rio-2016 0 2 0 2 Tokyo-2020 0 0 1 1 Total 1 2 2 5

Stand shooting

Gold Silver Bronze Total Sydney-2000 1 0 0 1 Athens-2004 0 0 1 1 Total 1 0 1 2

Shooting

Gold Silver Bronze Total Athens-2004 0 0 1 1

Canoe

Gold Silver Bronze Total Rio-2016 0 1 1 2

Karate

Gold Silver Bronze Total Tokyo-2020 0 2 0 2

Taekwondo

Gold Silver Bronze Total Rio-2016 1 0 2 3

Where 7 teams are happy Rio

Let's look at the types that we have distinguished ourselves in the Olympics by year. Of course, it was achieved in a way, since it was our only success in Atlanta. Our national team won medals in three categories in Sydney, Athens and Beijing. But the dream of climbing to the podium in two categories of shooting in Greece and three categories of wrestling in China has come true. Therefore, it is possible to count the number of successful types in those competitions as 4 and 5.

In London, apart from our national wrestling team, success was achieved only in boxing. But our representatives of all three types who appeared on the carpet stood out. In Rio, a record number of medals were won in 5 types. Moreover, all three teams distinguished themselves in one of them - wrestling. In short, seven of our teams returned from Brazil with joy. In Tokyo, this figure was equal to 6. Three of our national wrestling teams and three other types have found their way to the podium.

1996

Gold Silver Bronze Total Freestyle Wrestling 0 1 0 1

2000

Gold Silver Bronze Total Freestyle Wrestling 1 0 0 1 Stand Shooting 1 0 0 1 Boxing 0 0 1 1

2004

Gold Silver Bronze Total Greco-Roman Wrestling 1 0 0 1 Boxing 0 0 2 2 Stand Shooting 0 0 1 1 Shooting 0 0 1 1

2008

Gold Silver Bronze Total Judo 1 0 1 2 Greco-Roman Wrestling 0 1 0 1 Boxing 0 0 1 1 Freestyle Wrestling 0 0 1 1 Woman Wrestling 0 0 1 1

2012

Gold Silver Bronze Total Freestyle Wrestling 2 0 1 3 Greco-Roman Wrestling 0 1 1 2 Woman Wrestling 0 1 1 2 Boxing 0 0 2 2

2016

Gold Silver Bronze Total Taekwondo 1 0 2 3 Freestyle Wrestling 0 2 3 5 Judo 0 2 0 2 Boxing 0 1 1 2 Woman Wrestling 0 1 1 2 Canoe 0 1 1 2 Y/R. Wrestling 0 0 2 2

2020

Gold Silver Bronze Total Karate 0 2 0 1 Freestyle Wrestling 0 1 0 1 Greco-Roman Wrestling 0 0 1 1 Boxing 0 0 1 1 Woman Wrestling 0 0 1 1 Judo 0 0 1 1

