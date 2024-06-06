6 June 2024
Paris-2024: 36 athletes, 14 sports – 50 DAYS

6 June 2024 14:16
There are 50 days left until the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

As per Idman.biz, the capital of France, the birthplace of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics, will host the XXXIII Games.

The opening ceremony of the most prestigious competition of the Quadrennial will be held on July 26 on the Seine River in Paris. But some races will start before the grand opening.

The Olympics will continue until August 11. Over 10,000 athletes will compete in 32 sports over 17 days. They will determine the winners of 329 prize sets.
Azerbaijan will be represented at the Summer Olympic Games for the 8th time in its history. Starting from Atlanta-1996, 36 members of our national team have already won the right to participate in Paris-2024. Our representatives achieved this in 14 sports.

But this is still an initial figure. The number of athletes going to France will increase. The holder of 9 judo licenses will become official. In addition, it is possible to get a ticket to Paris in other types.

Badminton
Ade Resky Dwicahyo (men, individual)
Keisha Fatima Zahra (women, individual)

Rhythmic gymnastics
Zohra Aghamirova
Group exercise team (Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina)

Trampoline gymnastics
Seljan Magsudova
Freestyle wrestling
Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg)
Haji Aliyev (65 kg)
Turan Bayramov (74 kg)
Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg)
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

Greco-Roman wrestling
Murad Mammadov (60 kg)
Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg)
Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg)
Rafig Huseynov (87 kg)
Sabah Shariati (130 kg)

Women's wrestling
Maria Stadnik (50 kg)

Athletics
Anna Skydan, hammer throwing

Boxing
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg)
Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
Alfonso Domingues (92 kg)
Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo
Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting
Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball
Women's team, 3x3 type

Rowing
Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)

Triathlon
Rostislav Pevtsov

Fencing
Anna Bashta, (sabre)

It should be noted that the Paralympics will start 1 month and 2 days after the Olympic Games. This competition will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Idman.biz

