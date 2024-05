Brazilian athlete Thiago Braz will not be able to participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the reason for this was that the athlete was "stuck" in doping.

The banned substance "ostarine" was found in the blood of 30-year-old Braz, who performed in pole vault. For this reason, he was disqualified for 1 year and 4 months.

It should be noted that the Brazilian is the gold medalist of Rio-2016 and bronze medalist of Tokyo-2020.

Idman.biz