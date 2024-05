Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses has increased to 26

The Azerbaijani national team has received 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov signed this success.

He won a license for Paris-2024 based on his place in the World Triathlon Olympic ranking. Pevtsov ranked 52nd in the list.

With this, the number of licenses of the Azerbaijan national team has increased to 26.

Athletes who qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

Badminton

Edi Reski Dvichayo (men, individual)

Keisha Fatimah Zahra (women, individual)

Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics

Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics

Group exercise team, rhythmic gymnastics (Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina)

Wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), freestyle wrestling

Haji Aliyev (65 kg), freestyle wrestling

Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling

Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), freestyle wrestling

Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), freestyle wrestling

Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Rafiq Huseynov (87 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Sabah Shariati (130 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Maria Stadnik (50 kg), women's wrestling

Athletics

Anna Skidan, hammer thrower

Boxing

Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)

Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)

Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo

Kashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting

Ruslan Lunyov (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball

Women's team, 3x3 type

Rowing

Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)

Triathlon

Rostislav Pevtsov

