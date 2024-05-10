Problems of the Olympics in "L'Esprit Coubertin"

Talented director Jeremy Sein's first satirical and absurd feature film “L'Esprit Coubertin” (Game Changers) is a bold self-reflection of the backstage of Olympic Games.

Game Changers presents the worst possible plot of the Games, exaggerating all the known problems of Olympism. At the same time, the situations that the director turned into an object of laughter are not taken out of thin air, which makes one think...

27-year-old Paul Bousquet unexpectedly becomes the main hope of the French team at the home Olympics. He is not a basketball, volleyball or football player. He doesn't run, he doesn't box, he doesn't even swim. Bousquet is engaged in shooting, which is overshadowed by more popular sports. But not this time. Ten days after the opening ceremony on the banks of the Seine, the hosts have no medals. Reaching the finals of his kind, Bousquet becomes perhaps the last chance to overcome the curse. But what the hell...

The fact is that French athletes were more interested in entertainment in the Olympic village than in competitions. Athletes were really interested in drinking and irresponsible relationships, not results. This is the plot of the film L'Esprit Coubertin.

Sein mocks the organization of the Games and modern society through a series of misunderstandings and comical situations that would not be possible in reality. The movie is completely absurd and nonsense. There is neither the celebration of heroism nor the tradition of a happy ending. The film tries to stand out with an unconventional approach to the opposite of sports in cinema and relies on satire in the spirit of brilliant comedies of the 2000s. Jokes bordering on crass and political humor make one wonder how the film got such a wide release, as the film lacks an iota of tolerance.

Behind the absurdity is an attempt to draw attention to the problems of Olympism.

However, French cinema has always been different from American Hollywood. The filmmakers did not set themselves the goal of achieving any originality. Sports fans are not the target audience of the film. Sein exposes the ugly side of Olympism. It calls for reflection on where the Olympic Movement is headed and how ready French society is to welcome an event of this magnitude.

The film, which hit the big screens on Wednesday, has already made its debut at festivals. Unexpectedly for a film of this genre, reviews from film critics have been mostly positive. Jérémie Sein expressed in an interview as follows: ‘The important thing is to participate’ Not sure that this motto is well suited to the champion of “L'Esprit Coubertin.”

Even sports newspaper "L'Equipe" reacted positively to the film. Journalists following Sein's work noted the performance of the main characters - Benjamin Voisin and Emmanuelle Bercot: they did an excellent job in their roles and showed memorable characters, albeit stereotypical.

