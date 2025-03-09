Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Alex Pereira to become UFC Champion - VIDEO

Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev held his next fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament.

In the first main event of the tournament, which took place in Las Vegas (USA), he faced his Brazilian opponent Alex Pereira, Idman.biz reports.

The fight lasted five rounds and ended with the Russian athlete winning by unanimous decision.

Pereira actively used low blows from the first seconds of the first round. However, Ankalaev took the initiative in the second round, demonstrating a more aggressive fighting style. The third round was also tense. In the fourth round, Magomed preferred wrestling moves. Ankalaev had the upper hand almost the entire round. In the decisive round, the Russian fighter fought more confidently and won the match. He

received the UFC lightweight champion title.

32-year-old Ankalayev already has 21 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. 37-year-old Pereira is happy with 12 wins. He has 3 losses.

Idman.biz