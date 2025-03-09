Justin Gaethje outguns Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev faced off against American athlete Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

Fiziev, ranked 11th in the UFC lightweight division, took part in the co-main event of the night, Idman.biz reports.

After three intense rounds, the judges unanimously scored the fight in favor of Gaethje, with all three giving a 29-28 decision.

This was Fiziev’s 10th fight in the UFC, bringing his record to 6 wins and 4 losses. Meanwhile, Gaethje, ranked 3rd in the world, now holds a record of 9 wins and 5 losses in his 13 UFC bouts.

Fiziev and Gaethje had previously clashed in March 2023 at UFC 286, where Gaethje also secured victory by unanimous decision after three rounds.

Notably, Rafael Fiziev made his UFC debut in 2019.

