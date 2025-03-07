Rafael Fiziev: “Gaethje creates chaos in the Octagon”

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziyev is gearing up for his rematch against Justin Gaethje and recalls their first bout with admiration for his opponent’s aggressive style.

"I like how Justin Gaethje steps forward and creates chaos in the octagon," Fiziev said during a pre-fight press conference ahead of their March 8 clash in Las Vegas, Idman.biz reports.

"I expected him to fight that way in our first encounter. I came prepared for a battle, and he came to win."

Fiziev also responded to Dan Hooker, who previously suggested that their fight could land him in the hospital, only to later withdraw due to injury. "Maybe he's right. I’m ready for that. Las Vegas hospitals are strange, though. Last time, I had to wait four hours in line. Just for that reason, I’d rather not end up there again," he joked.

Speaking about his preparation between fights, Fiziev added: "I was ready to face anyone—ranked fighters, newcomers, title contenders—it didn’t matter. I told my manager not to even consult me on opponent selection. Just accept the fight, and I’ll be there."

Idman.biz