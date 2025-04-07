Azerbaijani karatekas top the medal table at Grand Prix – PHOTO

Azerbaijani karate athletes have claimed first place in the medal standings at the Grand Prix tournament held in Baku.

The news was confirmed by the press service of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Team Azerbaijan delivered an outstanding performance, earning a total of 177 medals, including 42 gold, 49 silver, and 86 bronze. Competitors stood out in both individual and team events.

Kazakhstan followed in second place with 11 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals, while Turkey secured third place with 8 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze.

The tournament was organized by the Azerbaijan Karate Organization, operating under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Nearly 1,200 athletes from 14 countries took part in the event, which featured competitions in both kata and kumite, across various age and weight categories.

Idman.biz