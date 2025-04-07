7 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani karatekas top the medal table at Grand Prix – PHOTO

Karate
News
7 April 2025 16:58
14
Azerbaijani karatekas top the medal table at Grand Prix – PHOTO

Azerbaijani karate athletes have claimed first place in the medal standings at the Grand Prix tournament held in Baku.

The news was confirmed by the press service of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Team Azerbaijan delivered an outstanding performance, earning a total of 177 medals, including 42 gold, 49 silver, and 86 bronze. Competitors stood out in both individual and team events.

Kazakhstan followed in second place with 11 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals, while Turkey secured third place with 8 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze.

The tournament was organized by the Azerbaijan Karate Organization, operating under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Nearly 1,200 athletes from 14 countries took part in the event, which featured competitions in both kata and kumite, across various age and weight categories.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AKF officially accepted as WKF member
24 March 17:28
Karate

AKF officially accepted as WKF member

The Azerbaijan Karate Federation has been officially accepted as a member of the World Karate Federation (WKF)

Irina Zaretska returns to action
18 March 14:43
Karate

Irina Zaretska returns to action

The leading athlete of the Azerbaijani national team has resumed training after maternity leave
Azerbaijani karate players win two medals in China
16 March 14:50
Karate

Azerbaijani karate players win two medals in China

The press service of the Karate Federation has released a statement on this
Rafael Aghayev: “No athlete will repeat my success for at least 18 years”
28 February 14:51
Karate

Rafael Aghayev: “No athlete will repeat my success for at least 18 years”

The silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics emphasized that success starts with passion

Karate federation launches New Project
26 February 17:14
Karate

Karate federation launches New Project

The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) is set to launch a new initiative
Azerbaijani karate team set for Premier League in China
25 February 10:01
Karate

Azerbaijani karate team set for Premier League in China

The tournament is set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from March 14-16

Most read

Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end