Young karatekas of the Azerbaijan national team won 2 medals in Karate 1 League in Venice, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that Salman Salmanov took the 3rd place in the competition of 14-15-year-old boys in the category of kata.

Farid Hajizade (55 kg) won a silver medal in the kumite competition of 16-17-year-old boys.

Idman.biz