Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO

Members of Azerbaijan's national teams composed of teenage judokas have attended an international training camp in Teplice, Czech Republic.

The preparation process, organized by the European Judo Union, was led by head coach Emin Iskandarov and coach Nijat Shikhalizada for the boys' team, while the girls' team was coached by head coach Elnur İsmayılov and coach Amrah Ahmadov.

The training camp is aimed at preparing the athletes for the upcoming European Cup tournaments for teenagers, which will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia on April 12-13, and in Guba on May 3-4.

