Judoists start European Cup

Azerbaijani judo team is starting its competition in the European Cup, which will start in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Ten of Azerbaijani athletes will take to the tatami on the first day of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the men's competition, Murad Muradli, Elbrus Zamanov (both 60 kg), Kamran Suleymanov, Eltaj Yusifli, Bahram Gurbanli, Gasim Velizade (all 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev and Aydin Rzayev (both 73 kg) will test their strength.

In the women's competition, Aydan Valiyeva, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (both 52 kg) and Fidan Alizade (57 kg) will compete.

Judoists from 41 countries have participated in the European Cup.

