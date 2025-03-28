European Judo Championship to be held in Tbilisi

Tbilisi will host the 2026 European Judo Championship.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Laszlo Toth, the President of the European Judo Union (EJU), to discuss the details of the event, Idman.biz reports.

The Prime Minister assured that the Georgian government would ensure the high-level organization of the 2026 European Judo Championship.

The agreement to hold the continental tournament was signed by Laszlo Toth, Georgia's Minister of Sports Shalva Gogoladze, and Levan Nozadze, President of the Georgian Judo Federation. The competition will take place in Tbilisi from April 23-26, 2026.

Idman.biz