Azerbaijan’s national judo team will participate in the Cadet European Cup, set to take place on April 5-6 in Teplice, Czech Republic.

33 Azerbaijani athletes—17 boys and 16 girls—will compete across 16 weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Germany will have the largest delegation, sending 112 judokas.

A total of 38 countries will be represented in the competition.

Idman.biz