The Judo World Tour is currently on a one-month break following the recent Grand Slam tournament in Tbilisi.

Major ranking events will resume in May, as April is dedicated to continental championships, for which teams are currently preparing, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani national team is also gearing up for the European Championships, set to take place in Podgorica from April 23-26.

The World Tour will continue from May 2-4 with the Grand Slam tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Idman.biz