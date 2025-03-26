Heydarov maintains his position

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) remains in second place among all judokas across categories, based on the number of ranking points he has accumulated.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) global list reflects the leaders in the world rankings for both men and women, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani judoka has solidified his position in second place with 7,254 points.

This is the highest ranking among men, with Heydarov only trailing Olympic champion Krista Deguchi (Canada, 8,440). Following him is another Olympic gold medalist, Diora Keldiyorova (Uzbekistan, 6,550).

Azerbaijan’s other Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), ranks sixth with 6,112 points.

