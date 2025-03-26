26 March 2025
EN

Heydarov maintains his position

Judo
News
26 March 2025 12:29
15
Heydarov maintains his position

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) remains in second place among all judokas across categories, based on the number of ranking points he has accumulated.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) global list reflects the leaders in the world rankings for both men and women, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani judoka has solidified his position in second place with 7,254 points.

This is the highest ranking among men, with Heydarov only trailing Olympic champion Krista Deguchi (Canada, 8,440). Following him is another Olympic gold medalist, Diora Keldiyorova (Uzbekistan, 6,550).

Azerbaijan’s other Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), ranks sixth with 6,112 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mollaei’s career in Azerbaijan - seven medals
25 March 18:08
Judo

Mollaei’s career in Azerbaijan - seven medals

Saeid Mollaei won seven medals during his time representing the Azerbaijan national judo team
Azerbaijani Judokas at international training camp in Bremen - PHOTO
25 March 14:13
Judo

Azerbaijani Judokas at international training camp in Bremen - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national junior judo team has joined an international training camp in Bremen, Germany
IJF: "Saeid Mollaei is stepping into his new life"
25 March 14:00
Judo

IJF: "Saeid Mollaei is stepping into his new life"

The International Judo Federation on Saeid Mollaei
Azerbaijan sends 22 judokas to European Cup
25 March 11:59
Judo

Azerbaijan sends 22 judokas to European Cup

Azerbaijan's judo team will compete in the European Cup, set to take place on April 5-6 in Dubrovnik
Azerbaijan drops in World Tour rankings
24 March 14:47
Judo

Azerbaijan drops in World Tour rankings

Azerbaijan's national judo team has fallen in the overall rankings of the World Tour
Movlud Miraliyev appointed to new position
24 March 14:20
Judo

Movlud Miraliyev appointed to new position

The 51-year-old former athlete has been appointed as the President of the Special Olympics Committee

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups

Welsh club footballer arrested
23 March 17:15
Football

Welsh club footballer arrested

A Welsh club footballer has been arrested for dealing cocaine