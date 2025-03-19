European Judo Championship: 13 countries confirm participation, Azerbaijan yet to register

The Organizing Committee of the European Judo Championship, set to take place in Podgorica, Montenegro, from April 23-26, is currently processing team registrations.

13 countries have already submitted their applications. Among them, France will send 15 judokas, including Olympic medalists Luka Mkheidze (60 kg), Joan-Benjamin Gaba (73 kg), and Maxime-Gael Ngayap (90 kg), Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Germany is expected to have the largest delegation, consisting of 18 judokas.

As of now, Azerbaijan has not yet submitted its official entry.

Idman.biz