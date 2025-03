The ACF U17 Ne-waza Cup will kick off on March 15.

The two-day tournament will feature 43 clubs and sports organizations, with 348 judokas (288 boys and 60 girls) competing across 16 weight categories for medals, Idman.biz reports.

Ne-waza techniques in judo help athletes refine their ground-fighting skills, improving their ability to counter opponents and execute effective strategies in parterre combat.

Idman.biz