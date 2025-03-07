Heydarov in spotlight in Japan – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national judo team continues its training camp in Japan, with sessions held at Tokai University’s facilities.

The camp includes leading Azerbaijani judokas, including Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), Idman.biz reports.

Heydarov, in particular, has attracted significant attention from Japanese judo enthusiasts. His remarkable victories at the Olympics, World Championships, and European Championships over the past year have solidified his reputation in the judo world.

Idman.biz