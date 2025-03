The Antalya Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 will take place in Antalya, Turkiye.

Azerbaijan will compete in 16 weight categories, with a total of 53 judokas - 25 boys and 28 girls - fighting for medals, Idman.biz reports.

The boys' team is led by head coach Emin Iskandarov and coach Nijat Shikhalizada, while the girls' team is coached by head coach Elnur Ismayilov and coach Imamverdi Mammadov.

The tournament is scheduled for March 8-9.

Idman.biz