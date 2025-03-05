5 March 2025
ACF Tour kicks off with first judo tournament in Baku

Judo
News
5 March 2025 12:32
ACF Tour kicks off with first judo tournament in Baku

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation is launching the new ACF Tour.

The federation's press service has announced the event, aimed at raising the competitive level among male judokas and enhancing their skills and competition experience, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will begin tomorrow at the Ministry of Emergency Situations' Sports and Health Center, where 278 judokas from 40 clubs and sports societies will compete in 7 weight categories for medals.

Three such tournaments are planned for this year. These competitions will help shape the athletes' ranking list.

