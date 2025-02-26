26 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas among favorites at Tashkent Grand Slam

Judo
News
26 February 2025 18:05
Azerbaijani judokas among favorites at Tashkent Grand Slam

Azerbaijani judokas are among the top contenders at the Tashkent Grand Slam, set to kick off on February 28 in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Despite sending a small squad, all three Azerbaijani athletes hold high rankings in their respective weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

In the -60 kg division, Turan Bayramov is ranked second, just behind Ayub Bliev (IJF), while Balabay Aghayev sits in fourth place.

Meanwhile, in the -66 kg category, Yashar Najafov is also ranked fourth among the seeded competitors, with Tajikistan’s Nurali Emomali leading the rankings.

Idman.biz

