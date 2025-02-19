Zelim Tckaev: "My main goal is to win medals at European and World Championships, and the Islamic Solidarity Games" - VIDEO

"This year, my goal is to win medals at the major tournaments, including the European and World Championships, as well as the Islamic Solidarity Games."

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg), the Azerbaijani judoka, shared this in an interview with the International Judo Federation (IJF) channel, reflecting on his victory at the Grand Slam tournament held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

He described his victory: "This feeling is just incredible. Every time, I win for the third consecutive time here with the enthusiastic support of the fans. It fills me with energy and gives me the motivation to win. I am very grateful to them."

In the final, Tckaev triumphed over Francois Gauthier-Drapeau (Canada).

