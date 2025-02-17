17 February 2025
Marius Vizer: "I Am confident that the World Championship in Baku will be organized at the highest level" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), for Idman.biz.

- How do you evaluate the current state of judo in Azerbaijan?

- First of all, I would like to congratulate Azerbaijan for winning two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. This is the best result for the country's judo. I also congratulate the president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Nabiyev, and his team. They have achieved a lot in the last four years. In addition to the medals, they have managed to implement social and educational programs for the development of judo in Azerbaijan.

- Did you watch the Grand Slam event held at the National Gymnastics Arena? What are your thoughts on the organization and the results of Azerbaijani judokas?

- The Grand Slam in Baku was, as always, an excellent event, very well organized and professional, conducted in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect. I congratulate the Azerbaijani judokas who won medals. One gold, one silver, and three bronze medals is a good result.

- After Elnur Mammadli’s gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, and the gold medals of Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev at Paris 2024, you made changes to the judo rules. Were these changes accidental?

- Yes, we are aware of this (laughs). After each Olympic Games, we conduct a four-year evaluation based on the results and the changing rules. We correct everything that is not working well, and this gives us the opportunity to promote the best techniques, fair play, and the most attractive judo competitions.

- The World Judo Championship will be held in Baku in 2026. What do you expect from this championship, as it will be Azerbaijan’s second time hosting after eight years?

- We are very pleased that next year the World Championship will be held in Baku. This is a major event and will be the first step towards qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. I am confident it will be a great competition and, as always, will be organized at the highest level.

- When will Russian and Belarusian national teams be allowed to participate in international competitions again?

- We are waiting for the return of Russian and Belarusian judokas. I hope we will see them soon, and peace will be restored. They are members of our judo family, and they are with us. I believe they will be part of the next Summer Olympic Games.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

