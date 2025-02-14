14 February 2025
EN

Samorin Cadet European Cup: Azerbaijan roster revealed

Judo
News
14 February 2025 11:26
23
Samorin Cadet European Cup: Azerbaijan roster revealed

The Samorin Cadet European Cup organized by the European Judo Union, will begin on February 15 in Samorin, Slovakia.

The two-day tournament will feature Azerbaijani judokas competing in various weight categories. The Azerbaijani team will be represented by 16 judokas across 8 weight classes in the boys' division, Idman.biz reports.

The team will include:
Anar Guliyev, Ibrahim Talibov (50 kg)
Mahammadali Husiyev, Rasul Alizada (55 kg)
Zeyd Alasgarov, Ilkin Garayev (60 kg)
Ali Humbatov, Ozgan Guliyev (66 kg)
Mahammad Aghakishiyev, Said Sharifov (73 kg)
Amin Mehdiyev, Abdullah Rahmatov (81 kg)
Nuraddin Aliyev, Emin Şirinov (90 kg)
Tunar Farzaliyev, Subhan Akhundova (+90 kg)

The Azerbaijani team will be coached by Head Coach Emin Iskandarov and Coach Nijat Shikhalev. A total of 707 athletes from 32 countries will compete in the European Cup.

Additionally, Rashad Aliyev, an A-category international referee of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will serve as one of the judges for the tournament.

Idman.biz

Related news

IJF: Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in the field of development and education
14:21
Judo

IJF: Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in the field of development and education

The International Judo Federation has touched on Azerbaijan’s unique place in the field of judo

IJF: Three things to look out for in Baku
12:24
Judo

IJF: Three things to look out for in Baku

As the IJF Grand Slam tournament kicks off today in Baku, here are three key points to pay attention to

Rustam Orujov: "I expect our judokas to win many medals at the Grand Slam"
12:09
Judo

Rustam Orujov: "I expect our judokas to win many medals at the Grand Slam"

Rustam Orujov, former judo champion and member of the Azerbaijani national team, expressed confidence that Azerbaijan’s judokas will win numerous medals at the upcoming Grand Slam
Baku Grand Slam kicks off
10:13
Judo

Baku Grand Slam kicks off

On the first day of the competition, the winners in 4 different weight classes will be known

Grand Slam: Azerbaijani judokas’ first opponents revealed - DRAW
13 February 17:19
Judo

Grand Slam: Azerbaijani judokas’ first opponents revealed - DRAW

The 32 Azerbaijani athletes representing the country have learned their first-round opponents
Mohammed Meridja: "The 'Grand Slam' in Baku is an Opportunity for the New Generation"
13 February 17:07
Judo

Mohammed Meridja: "The 'Grand Slam' in Baku is an Opportunity for the New Generation"

Meridja emphasized that this year is crucial for world judo

Most read

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end
12 February 14:51
Football

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end

The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts
12 February 13:29
Football

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts