Samorin Cadet European Cup: Azerbaijan roster revealed

The Samorin Cadet European Cup organized by the European Judo Union, will begin on February 15 in Samorin, Slovakia.

The two-day tournament will feature Azerbaijani judokas competing in various weight categories. The Azerbaijani team will be represented by 16 judokas across 8 weight classes in the boys' division, Idman.biz reports.

The team will include:

Anar Guliyev, Ibrahim Talibov (50 kg)

Mahammadali Husiyev, Rasul Alizada (55 kg)

Zeyd Alasgarov, Ilkin Garayev (60 kg)

Ali Humbatov, Ozgan Guliyev (66 kg)

Mahammad Aghakishiyev, Said Sharifov (73 kg)

Amin Mehdiyev, Abdullah Rahmatov (81 kg)

Nuraddin Aliyev, Emin Şirinov (90 kg)

Tunar Farzaliyev, Subhan Akhundova (+90 kg)

The Azerbaijani team will be coached by Head Coach Emin Iskandarov and Coach Nijat Shikhalev. A total of 707 athletes from 32 countries will compete in the European Cup.

Additionally, Rashad Aliyev, an A-category international referee of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will serve as one of the judges for the tournament.

Idman.biz