Baku hosts Grand Slam judo tournament: 258 athletes from 36 countries

The countdown has begun for the Grand Slam judo competition, which will take place in Baku from February 14 to 16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The final list of participating countries and athletes has been confirmed, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 258 athletes from 36 countries will compete, with 166 male competitors and 92 female athletes taking to the mats.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team, with 32 judokas participating. Uzbekistan follows with 21 athletes, and Japan ranks third with 19 participants.

Idman.biz