Schedule for Baku Grand Slam is set

The schedule for the Grand Slam judo tournament, which will take place from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, has been finalized.

On the first day of the competition, medals will be awarded in five weight categories: men's 60 kg and 66 kg, and women's 48 kg, 52 kg, and 57 kg, Idman.biz reports.

The second day will feature four more weight classes: men's 73 kg and 81 kg, and women's 63 kg and 70 kg.

On the final day of the tournament, competitions will continue in five weight categories: men's 90 kg, 100 kg, and +100 kg, and women's 78 kg and +78 kg.

Final matches will begin each day at 17:00, with the exact start time for the morning sessions to be determined after the draw.

A total of 38 countries will participate in the tournament, with Azerbaijan sending 33 athletes to compete.

Idman.biz