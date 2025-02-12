Grand Slam: Brazilian judokas in Baku

The Brazilian Judo Confederation has published an article about its national team’s final preparations for the Grand Slam tournament, which will take place in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the Brazilian judokas have already held their first training sessions upon arriving in Baku.

A caption under the team’s official photo reads:

"Part of our team is already in Azerbaijan. We are holding our final training sessions before the Grand Slam kicks off this Friday in Baku."

Brazil will be represented at the tournament by 13 athletes, including Olympic champion and two-time world champion Rafaela Silva (57 kg). Among the men's squad, Rafael Macedo (90 kg) and Leandro Goncalves (100 kg), who competed at the Paris Olympics, stand out as key contenders.

Idman.biz